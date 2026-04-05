Carlos Rodon will eventually be a key contributor in the New York Yankees' pitching rotation. There are still more hurdles to cross, but Rodon is taking steps towards making his return to the major league mound.

On Saturday, Rodon threw a bullpen session on Yankee Stadium, via Meredith Marakovits of YES. Furthermore, he confirmed that his hamstring is feeling better after it previously popped up as a concern.

Alongside the hamstring tightness, Rodon is making his way back from offseason surgery to remove bone spurs in his elbow. There isn't an exact timetable as to when he will be activated off of the injured list. But continuing to progress through clean bullpen sessions will ultimately result in a rehab assignment. How Rodon's body holds up there will then determine when he will be able to pitch for the Yankees again.

New York will be cautious and won't look to risk re-injury. But they also know their rotation is much stronger with Rodon in it.

Over his three years with the Yankees, the left-hander has posted a 4.00 ERA and a 462/158 K/BB ratio. His bloated ERA number is due to a 6.85 mark in 2023. Rodon has been below four the past two seasons and returned to All-Star form in 2025. The lefty recorded a 3.09 ERA and a 203/73 K/BB ratio over 33 starts.

The Yankees have World Series expectations in 2026. Once Rodon is back to full health, he will join their march towards a deep playoff run. And his results look anything like they did in 2025, New York will only become a more dangerous matchup upon Rodon's return.