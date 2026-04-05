The Detroit Pistons' elite reign over the Eastern Conference will now carry to the postseason. After defeating the Philadelphia 76ers 116-93, the Pistons have now clinched the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference for the first time since 2006-07.

Detroit has remained in the top spot of their conference longer than any other team in the East, and they will now have home-court advantage throughout the playoffs. There is a 4.5-game lead between the Pistons and the Boston Celtics, which eliminates their chance to overtake the conference. All-Star center Jalen Duren shared his joy of the moment and the accomplishment after the Saturday night victory.

“Two years ago, they were laughing at us. They didn't believe in the vision. They didn't think we were going to be good enough. They thought it was going to take longer. But we just put the work in, and we're just happy. We're going to take it with a grain of salt and keep moving forward,” Duren stated.

Duren has been a focal point of the Pistons' turnaround since Detroit drafted him in 2022. The 22-year-old center has spent his entire four-year career with the Pistons and has done a lot to help restore the glory of the franchise.

This turnaround featured some historic dark times for the Pistons on their quest back to prominence. Duren was a key part of Detroit's core during their 2023-24 28-game losing streak under former head coach Monty Williams. Instead of resetting the foundation, Detroit opted to rebuild around its drafted core with new veterans, a new head coach in J.B. Bickerstaff, and a new general manager in Trajan Langdon.

The Pistons have had to maneuver through adversity on the path to their recent success. Detroit has been forced to maintain their winning identity through a plethora of injuries, including the loss of franchise point guard Cade Cunningham. Instead of faltering through the struggles, they flourished by embracing the next man up mentality.

“We didn’t take a backseat-type mentality. Let’s go show everybody that we can ball. Let’s go show everybody what our style of play is made of and the confidence that we have in each other,” veteran forward Tobias Harris explained to the media, via Omari Sankofa of the Detroit Free Press. “We just continue to preach it every single day and go about our business working. I just think the way that we play basketball, our style of play on the defensive end and then on the offensive end, and we continue to improve on taking huge strides. We’re just working. We’re finding ways to get better as a group.”

The last time the Pistons clinched the Eastern Conference, their postseason run made it all the way to the Eastern Conference Finals. Detroit is looking to build off of last season's playoff appearance in their grueling first-round matchup against the New York Knicks.

Momentum continues to build for the Pistons as the regular season winds down. There are only four regular-season games left before the postseason begins. Detroit has thrived without key pieces, but there is hope that injured players like Cunningham and Isaiah Stewart will be ready to go by the time the playoffs are underway.