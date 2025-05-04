Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts says Shohei Ohtani is getting sharper with his pitching. Roberts revealed that Ohtani is working well with his bullpen sessions. Ohtani is not ready yet though to get to the mound in a Major League Baseball game.

“Hopefully at some point in time we’ll get him to face some hitters, and do some simulated games,” Roberts said in an interview with FOX Sports.

Ohtani has not yet been able to pitch for the Dodgers, as he underwent surgery on his elbow. The versatile star last pitched while a member of the Los Angeles Angels in 2023.

Los Angeles is hoping that Ohtani can once again find his pitches, including his slider, effectively.

The Dodgers are doing well despite not having access to Ohtani's pitching services. Los Angeles is 23-10 on the season after defeating the Atlanta Braves on Saturday, 10-3.

The Dodgers are looking for Shohei Ohtani to keep producing

The Dodgers are trying to defend last season's World Series championship. Ohtani is having another strong season at the plate, as he is hitting .293 this season with eight home runs.

Despite his injury, the Japanese slugger has proven to be one of the most powerful players in baseball. Last season, Ohtani had a 50-50 year with 50 home runs as well as 50 stolen bases.

Los Angeles looks just as sharp as last year. The Dodgers now have even more talent, including star pitcher Roki Sasaki. Sasaki picked up the victory for his club against Atlanta on Saturday. Ohtani homered and scored three runs for the streaking Dodgers, who have won seven of the last 10.

Ohtani is still putting in work in bullpen sessions, but he's not yet throwing his slider. It's uncertain when he will take that next step.

“I think it’s more [of a] medical [decision],” Roberts said, per MLB.com. “I think it’s just the strain on the elbow. That’s the thought. I don’t know when that’s [going to] change.”

The Dodgers are now in first in the National League West. Los Angeles once again plays the Braves on Sunday. Dodgers fans are excited to eventually see Ohtani pitch for the team.