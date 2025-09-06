After Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts offered an encouraging update on Tyler Glasnow, he addressed the starting pitcher’s progress after an injury scare due to his lower back. With the delay, as Roberts had hoped, expected to be just a few days, Shohei Ohtani started against the Baltimore Orioles on Friday.

Roberts addressed the latest on Glasnow’s injury, per Dodgers reporter Jack Harris.

“We dodged a bullet,” Roberts said, following Glasnow’s trip back to Los Angeles to be seen by a doctor, encouraging words from the Dodgers manager, as his starting pitcher will most likely rejoin his team soon.

Across 14 starts this season, Tyler Glasnow is 1-3 with a 3.41 ERA, 81 strikeouts, and a 1.107 WHIP in 68⅔ innings, though he has walked 11.5% of batters faced, indicating persistent control issues. The 2024 All-Star has been inconsistent with his command in recent outings, throwing just 112 of 183 pitches for strikes over his last two starts.

In his most recent outing against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Glasnow tied a season high with seven innings pitched and 100 pitches. Ohtani gave up three hits and zero runs in 3.2 innings while striking out five batters in Friday’s 2-1 loss to the Orioles.

Dave Roberts reveals timeline for Dodgers’ Tyler Glasnow’s return

Article Continues Below

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts may have reassured his timeline for starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow’s return from a lingering back injury with four simple words, but nothing is set in stone. Still, it doesn’t feel as if the setback will be long-term. The Dodgers are racking up injuries late in the season, while holding onto a 2.0 lead over the Padres for first place in the NL West.

Before Friday’s game, Roberts discussed Glasnow’s potential return for early next week, he said, per The Athletic’s Fabian Ardaya.

Plan is to push him back “a few days” and have him start “early next week,” Ardaya reported.

Glasnow has historically found it challenging to pitch a full season, never exceeding 22 starts in a single year. He missed over two months this season with a shoulder injury and nearly two months last season, including the entire postseason, due to elbow issues. Given these setbacks, he has performed well when healthy, posting a 3.02 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 50⅔ innings over nine starts since returning from shoulder inflammation on July 9.