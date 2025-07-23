With the trade deadline fast approaching, the Los Angeles Dodgers are weighing all their options — including what to do about Michael Conforto. The veteran outfielder has struggled mightily in his first season in L.A., slashing just .176/.296/.314 with a .610 OPS. Once envisioned as a key depth piece in a star-studded lineup, Conforto has instead become a liability at the plate and in the field. But despite growing pressure to make a change, manager Dave Roberts is still showing faith in the 32-year-old.

“I’ve shown my confidence in him, playing him, where I hit him in the order,” Roberts said. “I’m just going to keep running him out there and expect him to be productive… I believe in Michael.”

The Dodgers, however, may not have the luxury of patience. After being swept by the Brewers out of the All-Star break, the team is reeling. While the bullpen is clearly a priority, insiders like The Athletic’s Fabian Ardaya have suggested the Dodgers are also exploring impact bats — with Conforto’s underperformance a major reason why.

His metrics back up the concern. Despite ranking in the 87th percentile in walk rate, Conforto has failed to capitalize in key situations, often appearing overmatched against top-tier pitching. His exit velocity is decent (66th percentile), but his defensive rating — just the 10th percentile in Outs Above Average — further limits his value.

Could the Dodgers trade Michael Conforto at the deadline?

Los Angeles Dodgers left fielder Michael Conforto (23) celebrates after scoring a run against the Houston Astros during the second inning of the game at Dodger Stadium.
Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Conforto did show a brief flash of life recently, recording his first multi-hit game since May and homering in back-to-back contests. But Roberts made it clear the next few weeks are pivotal.

“It’s critical,” he said. “I think that I’ve shown my faith in him and giving him opportunities. I do, like I’ve said, think he’s trending in the right direction. But… it’s important for him to continue playing well.”

Internally, the Dodgers have potential alternatives. Tommy Edman’s versatility and rookie Hyeseong Kim’s emergence provide outfield flexibility, while external options loom. One speculative trade floated by Dodgers Way involves sending top prospects Zyhir Hope and Jackson Ferris to Minnesota for Byron Buxton — a significant upgrade, albeit complicated by Buxton’s no-trade clause.

Even more realistic might be right-handed bats like Brent Rooker or Taylor Ward — players who offer more consistency and power than Conforto has shown. What’s clear is that the Dodgers aren’t afraid to make bold moves. They’ve already pivoted into buyer mode, and their World Series-or-bust mentality leaves no room for prolonged slumps.

“Create a lineup with no holes,” Ardaya wrote — and right now, Conforto is the most glaring gap.

If the lefty slugger can’t turn things around fast, Roberts’ belief may not be enough to keep him in the lineup once the deadline dust settles.

More Los Angeles Dodgers News
Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) celebrates with Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts (50) after scoring a run during the third inning against the Chicago White Sox at Dodger Stadium.
Shohei Ohtani’s honest thoughts on Mookie Betts’ Dodgers lineup changeRexwell Villas ·
Dodgers pitcher Tanner Scott (66) throws
Dodgers’ Dave Roberts gives alarming Tanner Scott update after injury vs. TwinsJedd Pagaduan ·
Los Angeles Dodgers center fielder James Outman (33) catches a deep fly ball against the San Francisco Giants during the fifth inning at Oracle Park.
Dodgers’ James Outman deals Twins an L with game-ending catchJosh Davis ·
Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa (4) reacts after striking out during the eighth inning against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park.
Twins’ Carlos Correa showered with disrespectful chant by Dodgers fansJosh Davis ·
Minnesota Twins center fielder Byron Buxton (25) gestures as he rounds the bases on a solo home run in the fifth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field.
Twins’ Byron Buxton destroys Shohei Ohtani right away with monster HR vs. DodgersJosh Davis ·
Los Angeles Dodgers Shohei Ohtani (17) throws live batting practice prior to the game against the New York Yankees at Dodger Stadium.
Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani makes two-way history after stunning HR vs. TwinsMatty Breisch ·