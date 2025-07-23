With the trade deadline fast approaching, the Los Angeles Dodgers are weighing all their options — including what to do about Michael Conforto. The veteran outfielder has struggled mightily in his first season in L.A., slashing just .176/.296/.314 with a .610 OPS. Once envisioned as a key depth piece in a star-studded lineup, Conforto has instead become a liability at the plate and in the field. But despite growing pressure to make a change, manager Dave Roberts is still showing faith in the 32-year-old.

“I’ve shown my confidence in him, playing him, where I hit him in the order,” Roberts said. “I’m just going to keep running him out there and expect him to be productive… I believe in Michael.”

The Dodgers, however, may not have the luxury of patience. After being swept by the Brewers out of the All-Star break, the team is reeling. While the bullpen is clearly a priority, insiders like The Athletic’s Fabian Ardaya have suggested the Dodgers are also exploring impact bats — with Conforto’s underperformance a major reason why.

His metrics back up the concern. Despite ranking in the 87th percentile in walk rate, Conforto has failed to capitalize in key situations, often appearing overmatched against top-tier pitching. His exit velocity is decent (66th percentile), but his defensive rating — just the 10th percentile in Outs Above Average — further limits his value.

Could the Dodgers trade Michael Conforto at the deadline?

Conforto did show a brief flash of life recently, recording his first multi-hit game since May and homering in back-to-back contests. But Roberts made it clear the next few weeks are pivotal.

“It’s critical,” he said. “I think that I’ve shown my faith in him and giving him opportunities. I do, like I’ve said, think he’s trending in the right direction. But… it’s important for him to continue playing well.”

Internally, the Dodgers have potential alternatives. Tommy Edman’s versatility and rookie Hyeseong Kim’s emergence provide outfield flexibility, while external options loom. One speculative trade floated by Dodgers Way involves sending top prospects Zyhir Hope and Jackson Ferris to Minnesota for Byron Buxton — a significant upgrade, albeit complicated by Buxton’s no-trade clause.

Even more realistic might be right-handed bats like Brent Rooker or Taylor Ward — players who offer more consistency and power than Conforto has shown. What’s clear is that the Dodgers aren’t afraid to make bold moves. They’ve already pivoted into buyer mode, and their World Series-or-bust mentality leaves no room for prolonged slumps.

“Create a lineup with no holes,” Ardaya wrote — and right now, Conforto is the most glaring gap.

If the lefty slugger can’t turn things around fast, Roberts’ belief may not be enough to keep him in the lineup once the deadline dust settles.