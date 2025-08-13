While the Kansas City Chiefs' offense may draw the majority of the headlines, the biggest part of their success over the last couple of years has been their defense, led by star pass rusher and future Hall of Famer Chris Jones. Jones and the defense have been one of the best units in the NFL for multiple years now under defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, and the Chiefs are hoping to continue that trend in the upcoming 2025 NFL season.

Some reports out of training camp surfaced claiming that Jones was a bit heavier this year than he has been entering seasons past. However, Jones recently took to the Up & Adams Show W/ Kay Adams to clear the air with a bit of lighthearted humor.

“I just look a little swole,” said Jones, per Up & Adams on X, formerly Twitter.

Jones has never been known to be a thin player along the defensive line, constantly using his large frame to overpower opponents, which combined with his speed makes for a devastating combination for opposing offensive lines to handle.

Can the Chiefs bounce back?

Article Continues Below

The Kansas City Chiefs are looking to bounce back after their Super Bowl humiliation against the Philadelphia Eagles six months ago.

While Kansas City's offensive line drew the brunt of the criticism in that game for their historically awful performance, the Chiefs' defense didn't exactly put on a masterclass in its own right, more or less allowing Jalen Hurts and the Eagles' offense to get whatever they wanted for the majority of the game.

Still, most pundits don't seem to be too worried about the Chiefs' defense entering the 2025 season as long as Jones is on the roster. The future Hall of Famer has solidified himself as one of the most talented pass rushers of his generation, so Chiefs fans will likely be OK with turning the other way amid reports of his weight gain.

In any case, the Chiefs will have two more preseason games to tune up before the regular season gets underway on September 5 against the AFC West divisional rival Los Angeles Chargers in Brazil.