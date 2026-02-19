The Los Angeles Dodgers were busy once again in MLB free agency this past offseason. They gave their bullpen a massive boost by signing closer Edwin Diaz. Later in free agency, the Dodgers landed outfielder Kyle Tucker. The Dodgers have not been shy about spending big in recent offseasons, so the signings did not surprise many people around the MLB world. However, manager Dave Roberts admitted to being surprised by yet another aggressive offseason by the team, something he said via MLB Network Radio.

“I was a little bit (surprised),” Roberts said. “I think that, you know, at the outset of the offseason I liked our ball club looking out. But Mark Walter, our ownership group, is very competitive and wants to be great. I think that he obviously communicated that to Andrew (Friedman) and Gomer (Brandon Gomes) and said, ‘Hey, if there's an opportunity to hang around the backboard on Edwin and Kyle Tucker then let's be players. That's kind of how the offseason played out.

“How do you get good and get better? You get better players. And we got two of the best guys on the free agent market.”

The Dodgers already featured no shortage of talent. Nevertheless, as Roberts said, getting better players will indeed make the team even better — which is a frightening thought for opposing ball clubs.

The Dodgers understand that they are the team to beat. LA has already won three championships this decade, including two in the past two years. Roberts' team is looking for a third consecutive World Series victory in 2026.