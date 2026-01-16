The Los Angeles Dodgers are the two-time defending World Series champions. People in and around Major League Baseball have been complaining that they are simply buying titles. If that sentiment was expressed previously, it is sure to catch fire after the latest news.

Kyle Tucker, the biggest name in MLB's free agency, has agreed to terms on a deal with the Dodgers, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

BREAKING: Star outfielder Kyle Tucker and the Los Angeles Dodgers are in agreement on a free agent contract, sources tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) January 16, 2026

The deal is believed to be worth $240 million, over four years. There is an opt-out clause after both the second and third years.

This is just the latest in massive signings for the Dodgers over the last few years. Two years ago, Los Angeles signed future Hall of Famer Shohei Ohtani. They also brought in Tyler Glasnow, one of the elite pitchers in the game. Those decisions paid immediate dividends, as the Dodgers won the 2024 World Series.

Then, last offseason, they bolstered their starting rotation. Los Angeles signed Blake Snell, a former Cy Young Award winner. They also were able to utilize their Japanese connection to land the eventual 2025 World Series MVP, Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

Now, they add one of the premier outfields in all of baseball.

The 28-year-old Tucker is a five-time All-Star. He is coming off a stellar season with the Chicago Cubs in which he won his second Silver Slugger award in the last three years. He hit .266 with a .377 on-base percentage, to go with 22 home runs and 91 runs in just 136 games. But it is Tucker's power-speed combination that makes him even more valuable.

The left-handed batter has stolen at least 25 bases in three of the last four seasons.

In other words, the rich got richer, as they say.