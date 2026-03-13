NFL free agency is here, and it seems like the biggest moves have come and gone, but teams still need to round out their rosters. One interesting move on Friday was wide receiver Dyami Brown returning to the Commanders after he was drafted by them. The move comes after Brown spent last season in Jacksonville. It also represents the Commanders trying to add more receivers to help Jayden Daniels.

NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero was the first to report that Brown was heading back to Washington. The deal was for one-year and was worth $3 million. The move comes after Brown had an inconsistent and overall disappointing season in Jacksonville in 2025.

Brown got off to a promising start to the regular season, hauling in eight receptions for 109 yards with a touchdown to start the season. However, he faded down the stretch. And by the end of 2025, he was an afterthought on the Jacksonville offense.

With Jacksonville, Brown appeared in 14 games with six starts, hauling in 20 receptions for 227 yards with one touchdown on 37 targets. This move is not surprising, considering he looked solid with the Commanders thanks to Jayden Daniels.

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In four seasons with the Commanders, Brown played 63 games and caught 59 passes for 784 yards and four touchdowns. His best season came in the final year of his rookie contract. Brown had 30 receptions for 308 yards and a TD. In the playoffs, he added another 14 catches for 229 yards and another TD.

The Commanders have been relatively active in the NFL free agency period. They have added players like Odafe Oweh, Rachaad White, and K'Lavon Chaisson, and they are resigning Marcus Mariota.

It is also worth noting that the Commanders signed Van Jefferson to the receiving corps within minutes of each other, and they are both depth pieces in a corps ravaged by injuries last year. The moves also give Jayden Daniels even more help and will allow him to not focus on one receiver over the other.