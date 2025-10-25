There was more than a degree of shock at the conclusion of Game 1 of the World Series when the Toronto Blue Jays exploded for 9 runs in the bottom of the sixth inning and defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers 11-4. The Dodgers had been playing their best baseball of the year during the three rounds of the National League playoffs and they are heavy favorites to defeat the American League champions in the Fall Classic.

The Dodgers have a trio of superstars in Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman, and the rest of manager Dave Roberts' lineup have been competitive and productive throughout the postseason. In addition to their offensive capabilities, the Dodgers starting pitching staff is healthier and stronger than it has been at any point in the season.

Ohtani was able to hit a two-run homer for the Dodgers in the seventh inning of the series opener, but that blow came well after the Blue Jays had full control and a huge lead in the game. Blue Jays fans taunted Ohtani during the game with a “We don't need you” chant. The Blue Jays were considered the runners-up to the Dodgers when Ohtani signed with them as a free agent.

Ohtani not bothered by opponents' taunts

Roberts spoke about the fans' effort to throw Ohtani off his game. He said the Dodgers' top superstar is regularly used to getting booed and jeered on the road, and that the Blue Jays fans did not get to him. Roberts explained that not only does Ohtani have a thick skin when on the receiving end of boos or taunts from opponents, he did not understand the reference the Blue Jays fans were trying to make.

The Dodgers are attempting to get a split on the road in Game 2 of the World Series. The Dodgers are sending ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto to the mound while the Blue Jays are countering with Kevin Gausman. First pitch is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET.