As the Dodgers and Blue Jays get ready to play the 7th and decisive game of the 2025 World Series at the Rogers Centre Saturday night, Dodgers outfielder Kike Hernandez offered words of thanks to the team that is trying to deny Los Angeles a second consecutive championship.

Hernandez noticed that reliever Chris Bassitt had a No. 51 on the side of his hat after the Toronto pitcher struck him out in Game 6. That's the number worn by Dodgers pitcher Alex Vesia, who has been out throughout the World Series because of a personal situation. Bassitt and the other Blue Jays relievers are wearing Vesia's number to show their camaraderie with the Dodger pitcher and whatever he is going through.

Hernandez was taken aback by his opponents' generous spirit for a player on the opposing side. “For those guys to do that, it's incredible,” Hernandez explained. “They're trying to win a World Series, but they understand that this is bigger than baseball and baseball is just a game. … I want them to know that we appreciate them. Regardless of what happens tonight, we appreciate what they did.”

Hernandez made key play for Dodgers in Game 6

Hernandez was involved in the decisive play in the sixth game. The Blue Jays had runners at second and third in the bottom of the ninth inning and appeared to be poised to tie the score since they were trailing 3-1. Ernie Clement popped out for the first out of the inning, and two pitches later, Hernandez made a running catch in left field of a dying fly ball hit by Andres Gimenez. Hernandez quickly threw the ball to second baseman Miguel Rojas. The throw doubled off Addison Barger, ended the game and allowed the Dodgers to tie the series at 3 games each.

Shohei Ohtani will take the mound in the seventh game for the Dodgers, while 41-year-old Max Scherzer will get the start for the Blue Jays.