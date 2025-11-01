In Game 6 of the World Series, Yoshinobu Yamamoto laid it all out on the line for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

After turning in two straight complete games for the Dodgers in Game 2 of the NLCS against the Milwaukee Brewers and in Game 2 of the World Series, Yamamoto completed six innings for Los Angeles in Game 6, allowing five hits but only one run against the Toronto Blue Jays, amassing six strikeouts versus just one walk on 96 pitches.

While fans had to watch the final frames of Game 6 through their fingers, as the Dodgers' bullpen has been a disaster as of late, in the end, Justin Wrobleski, Roki Sasaki, and Tyler Glasnow closed out the game without surrendering a run, setting up a Game 7 where all options but Yamamoto will be on the table in pursuit of a second-straight World Series win.

Or will he?

That's right, after the game, Yamamoto was asked about his efforts in Game 6 and let it be known that if Dave Roberts calls his number, he will happily come up to the mound and throw an inning in relief, seemingly providing the Dodgers with their entire pitching arsenal as they lay it all on the line.

Now, as fans may recall from Game 3, Yamamoto was ready to pitch the 19th inning for Roberts if Freddie Freeman didn't hit a solo bomb to walk off the Blue Jays, which would have marked the ex-Orix Buffaloe making his relief debut on just one day's rest. If he takes the mound in Game 7, Yamamoto will be on less than 24 hours' rest, but could still have enough juice to get three outs and keep LA on track for a World Series win.

Will Yamamoto actually play against the Blue Jays one more time? It's hard to say, but Roberts told reporters before the game he is officially available for the final game of the 2025 MLB season, which very much leaves that option on the table.