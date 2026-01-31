The Los Angeles Dodgers remain both a hungry and powerful team as they are in pursuit of their third consecutive World Series title in 2026. The thought of putting the strongest team available on the field is foremost in the minds of the Dodgers management staff, including team president Andrew Friedman.

Roki Sasaki said it was the Dodgers decision to not let him play in the WBC pic.twitter.com/cNQqtmrR8v — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) January 31, 2026

The Dodgers may have a powerful pitching staff that includes World Series MVP Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Shohei Ohtani, but they are also hoping that fellow countryman Roki Sasaki can make a big contribution this year. Yamamoto and Ohtani will both be playing for Japan in the upcoming World Baseball Classic but Sasaki will not be on the Japanese roster.

Sasaki missed much of the 2025 season as he recovered from surgery to his right shoulder. The Dodgers have slated Sasaki for a spot in the team's pitching rotation as the No. 5 starter. The Dodgers do not want to see any unnecessary stress put on his previously injured joint and have let him know that they don't want him to compete in the WBC.

Sasaki does not have any public complaints about being held out of the tournament. He understands that the Dodgers' only concerns are about his health and not his loyalty to his home country.

Sasaki is basically a two-pitch pitcher and the Dodgers don't want to see him put any additional stress on his arm as he tries to establish that his fastball and splitter can get the job done against Major League hitters.

Since he will be with the team throughout spring training, the Dodgers medical staff will be able to keep an eye on him on an every-day basis if he has any pain or discomfort.