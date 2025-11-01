The Los Angeles Dodgers are on the brink of elimination in the World Series. The team dropped two of three games in LA as the Toronto Blue Jays took a 3-2 series lead. But entering Game 6, the Dodgers felt confident in a comeback. Los Angeles boasts a talented roster. And the Dodgers had Yoshinobu Yamamoto on the mound for Friday’s must-win matchup.

Yamamoto became the first pitcher in 24 years to throw back-to-back complete games in the postseason after he went the distance in Game 2. The Dodgers’ ace had only allowed two runs on seven hits in his last 18 innings, winning two big games for Los Angeles.

The All-Star righty needed only 105 pitches to get through nine innings in his Game 2 gem. But on Friday, Yamamoto threw 96 pitches in six innings, per ESPN's Jeff Passan. And Dave Roberts decided not to bring him back out for the seventh. The Dodgers opted to go to the bullpen, causing fans to hold their breath.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto exits Game 6 with 3-1 lead

While Roki Sasaki has been a revelation for Los Angeles, the team’s relief pitching has been a rollercoaster. The Dodgers’ bullpen cleaned up its act in the playoffs after a series of disastrous outings during the regular season. And Sasaki led the turnaround.

Still, fans would prefer to see Yamamoto go the distance or hand the game off to Sasaki in the ninth. Instead, Los Angeles must protect a 3-1 lead through three innings. If the bullpen fails, it could mean the end of the Dodgers’ season.

Roberts went to Justin Wrobleski in the seventh inning. The second-year lefty has emerged as a reliable reliever in the World Series.

Wrobleski entered Game 6 allowing one hit in 2.2 scoreless innings against the Blue Jays. And he added to his pristine Fall Classic resume with a scoreless seventh for the Dodgers.

Sasaki took over in the eighth inning and, despite allowing a hit and a walk, he kept the Blue Jays off the board. One more effective inning of relief and the Dodgers will push the World Series to a decisive Game 7.