May 14, 2025 at 7:42 AM ET

What was expected to be a routine return home turned into an outright embarrassment for the Los Angeles Dodgers, who were flattened by the Athletics in an 11-1 rout to open a three-game series in L.A. Despite their star power and top-tier payroll, the Dodgers were no match for rookie Jacob Wilson, who went 4-for-5 with two home runs in a game that left MLB fans stunned.

The beatdown caught immediate attention online, with Fox Sports MLB posting the lopsided score on their X, formerly Twitter page.

“The A's blow out the Dodgers 11-1 in LA!”

That tweet barely scratched the surface of the reaction, as fans around the league expressed disbelief that a team led by Shohei Ohtani could lose so emphatically at home. Wilson, a 23-year-old native of Los Angeles, continued his red-hot rookie campaign, now batting .363 with 58 hits.

One fan, Allen Jenerette (@jenerrett_allen), commented bluntly on the post from Fox Sports MLB: “Ain't no way the @Dodgers got whipped by the Athletics?! Not with that payroll! Come on now!”

Similarly, Miguel Ramos (@miguelanramos) questioned the presence of L.A.'s biggest star on the post: “Isn't the good boy Ohtani playing anymore?”

The reaction was fueled by how overmatched the Dodgers appeared, despite a strong home record (15-4 entering the game). Starting pitcher Landon Knack struggled, surrendering five runs and seven hits in under five innings. The bullpen didn't fare any better, as utility infielder Miguel Rojas was forced to pitch in the ninth, allowing back-to-back homers, including a laughable 39-mph pitch that left fans groaning.

To make matters worse, Ohtani went hitless, continuing a mild slump that's beginning to raise eyebrows. While Will Smith and Michael Conforto showed fight, going a combined 6-for-8, the rest of the lineup managed just two hits.

With San Diego just a half-game behind in the NL West, the pressure is mounting. The Dodgers will need to rebound quickly if they hope to maintain control of the division and avoid more embarrassing nights like this against teams like the surging Athletics.