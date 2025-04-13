The Los Angeles Dodgers left Chavez Ravine in embarrassing fashion. Even hitting a historic feat in the 16-0 loss to the Chicago Cubs Saturday night.

The Cubs did more than pull off the 16-run onslaught on the World Series champs' home field. Chicago shattered this previous mark held by the Pittsburgh Pirates, per USA Today baseball columnist Bob Nightengale.

“This was the Dodgers' worst shutout loss (16-0) since 1965, and their worst at home in franchise history, eclipsing their 15-0 loss in 1898 to the Pirates,” Nightengale posted on X.

The latter score is most telling for the Dodgers. The Cubs broke a 127-year-old mark. The Brooklyn Bridegrooms existed during that time — before they became the Dodgers.

What went wrong for Dodgers against Cubs

The Dodgers started with promise on the defensive side. Andy Pages delivered a trending moment — leaping in front of the center field wall to deny a grand slam opportunity from Michael Busch. The Pages catch ended the bottom of the third.

Freddie Freeman provided an early highlight too. He smacked his first hit after returning from an ankle injury. Freeman even watched his son Charlie throw out the first pitch on the All-Star's bobblehead night.

Los Angeles even kept the Cubs in check for three straight innings. Chicago failed to score during that sequence. Rookie Roki Sasaki kept the Cubs in check on the mound. He struck out two batters while leaving five runners stranded on base. Ben Casparius relieved Sasaki at the top of the sixth inning. Casparius struggled against the Cubs' batting lineup.

Former Dodger Justin Turner singled to center, driving Busch home to make it 2-0. Turner sparked the scoring romp from there.

The Cubs exploded with five runs in the seventh. Chicago tacked on four more runs at the eighth. The Dodgers watched Chicago pile five more runs in the ninth. Casparius even witnessed Carson Kelly rip a home run over left center at 384 feet.

The loss dropped the Dodgers' record to 11-5 overall. Plus broke L.A.'s undefeated run at Chavez Ravine.