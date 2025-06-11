The Los Angeles Dodgers are ready to make another run at a World Series title this season, and the stars have been showing out through the first few months of the season. Freddie Freeman, the reigning World Series MVP, has been hitting at a blistering pace so far this season, but there's always room to improve.

Despite putting up some stellar stats in 2025 to go along with his phenomenal finish to the 2024 postseason, Freeman is tinkering with his swing in order to generate some more power. He is currently swinging what he called a “cut swing,” where he is swinging the barrel across the strike zone.

The first baseman broke down the change, which attempts to keep the bat in the strike zone for a longer period of time, before the Dodgers take on the Padres on Tuesday night.

Leading the National League with a .351 batting average and 21 doubles, Freddie Freeman chats with @kirsten_watson ahead of tonight's matchup in San Diego with the Padres. #LetsGoDodgers pic.twitter.com/zc6Anj3Fft — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) June 11, 2025 Expand Tweet

“I can't backspin a ball right now and that's the frustrating part,” Freeman said. “That's why there's no power. There's nothing like that. It's hard to get down on myself when you're still throwing some hits out there, but I'm working to try to get my bat through the zone a lot longer. So that's why I'm out here hitting and I'm gonna try and switch it up again and see if we can start backspinning some balls here soon.”

Despite being seemingly unsatisfied with his swing at the moment, Freeman is still hitting an incredible .351 this season, a mark that ranks third in Major League Baseball. As always, he has been a great run producer with 41 RBIs, but he has just nine home runs to show for it.

Nine home runs is nothing to scoff at, and it is still a number that puts him on a pretty good pace as the calendar gets into the heart of June. However, Freeman is still searching for more, and that is why he is one of the best hitters in the world.

At 40-27, the Dodgers already have the best record in the NL West and one of the best in the Major Leagues as a whole. If Freeman's swing change helps him reach a higher level than the one he is already at, it will make this Los Angeles team even more fearsome for the rest of 2025.