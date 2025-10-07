The Los Angeles Dodgers continue to find strength in their depth — and rookie pitcher Roki Sasaki is the latest example. After the Dodgers’ 4-3 win over the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 2 of the NLDS, veteran first baseman Freddie Freeman delivered one of the highest compliments a young player could receive.

Dodger Blue, a popular fan page for the team, took to its X (formerly known as Twitter) account to share a video of Freeman praising Sasaki for the impact he’s had this postseason.

“He looks so good on the mound now, so confident. Even when he gets the outs, you can just tell, almost looked like he knew he was going to get it done.”

For a player of Freeman’s pedigree — a World Series champion, MVP, and respected clubhouse leader — those words carry serious weight. The endorsement highlighted the trust Sasaki has quickly built and how the right-hander’s calm demeanor has impressed veterans in a pressure-filled postseason environment.

The rookie joined the Dodgers from Japan’s Chiba Lotte Marines prior to the 2025 season. Despite missing time with a shoulder issue, the 23-year-old flashed elite potential with a fastball that consistently touches 100 mph and a devastating splitter that has baffled hitters. In limited action, his maturity and command have stood out as much as his raw stuff.

Freeman’s public confidence in Sasaki reinforces the Dodgers’ belief in their balanced roster — one where veteran leadership blends seamlessly with emerging talent. For Los Angeles, the rookie’s composure represents the organization’s commitment to developing players capable of performing on the game’s biggest stage.

Sasaki’s rise also reflects how the Dodgers’ scouting and player development continue to excel on the international stage. His quick adjustment from Japan’s professional leagues to the intensity of Major League Baseball underscores both his adaptability and the organization’s long-term vision for sustained success, setting a strong example for future international prospects.