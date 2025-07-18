Shohei Ohtani has once again dominated at the plate this season for the Los Angeles Dodgers. And after returning to the mound, Ohtani has been clutch for the Dodgers as he gradually regains his Cy Young-caliber form. Now the three-time MVP is attempting to dominate another discipline.

The Dodgers’ star DH/starting pitcher is adding author to his impressive bio after co-writing a children’s book called “Decoy Saves Opening Day,” per MLB.

Shohei Ohtani made a book about Decoy saving Opening Day 🥹 pic.twitter.com/kNQhl8NYcZ — MLB (@MLB) July 17, 2025 Expand Tweet

The book is based on Ohtani's beloved dog Decoy. In the story, ”Decoy can’t wait to throw the first pitch on Opening Day of the new baseball season” but the poor pup left his lucky ball at home. Decoy needs to retrieve his ball and get back to the stadium in time to save the day, according to publisher HarperCollins.

Dodgers' two-way star supports nonprofit animal rescues with new book

The real Decoy actually did throw out the first pitch of a game in 2024. Although it did not take place on Opening Day. And he didn't really throw it. Still, the good boy waited patiently on the mound as Ohtani took his position behind the plate. When given the signal, the dog grabbed the ball and ran to his owner, delivering an unforgettable first pitch.

Decoy has gained quite a following since first making an impression during Ohtani’s acceptance ceremony for the 2023 AL MVP Award. His image has appeared on Shohei’s cleats and on his jacket lining during the All-Star Game last season.

The Dodgers even featured Decoy in an Ohtani bobblehead as throngs of fans lined up outside the stadium hoping to get their hands on one of the 40,000 figurines the team was giving away. And, in what is fast becoming a tradition, Decoy again went viral during an MVP announcement, bolting from the couch when his owner accepted the award in 2024.

If Ohtani wins another MVP Award, he’ll be the only player other than Barry Bonds to receive the honor four times (Bonds won a mind boggling seven MVPs, including three in a row from 2001-2003).

But even if Ohtani is not named the National League’s Most Valuable Player this season, fans can still get more Decoy. The book hits shelves in February 2026. And sales will help pups less fortunate than the titular character by supporting nonprofit animal rescue organizations, per HarperCollins.