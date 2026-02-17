When news broke that Tommy Edman wouldn't be ready to play for the Los Angeles Dodgers on Opening Day of the 2026 MLB season, it left fans eager to see who Dave Roberts would use in his place.

With the Dodgers bringing back more or less the same team as their 2025 World Series winner, plus newcomers Kyle Tucker and Edwin Diaz, the team could go with their playoff starter, Miguel Rojas, or with ultra-utility man Kike Hernandez, or they could give the nod to second-year player Hyeseong Kim, who flashed at times earlier in the 2025 season.

Discussing the news of Edman's absence and what it could mean for the second base position right out of the gates, Kim noted that he would love to secure the job, as he is very grateful for the opportunity.

“Yeah, I'm very thankful that Dave Roberts mentioned that that way. It's very grateful, but it's also a great opportunity for me to get some early time at second,” Kim said via his interpreter. “It's up to me, and how I play is whether we're gonna decide whether I win the job for the second base or not, so it is up to me, and I'll work hard to.”

Asked if he would be excited to start Open Day for the first time in his MLB career, Kim said yes, noting he's been working hard this offseason for that very reason.

“Yeah, of course. As a baseball player, it's something I've always dreamed of,” Kim noted. “To start on an Opening Day roster at second base. That's why I worked hard in the offseason for it.”

Two of the more athletic players on the Dodgers roster, Kim and Edman were largely used in the same way in 2026, with the duo playing at second some games, and at center field in others, depending on who else Roberts had on his lineup card. While Kim was largely relegated to the bench in the playoffs, where his pinch-running was utilized more than his fielding or bat, he still has an incredibly high upside heading into Year 2, when he will only be 27 years old. With Edman out for an unspecified amount of time, Kim has a perfect opportunity to put his offseason work to good use in Los Angeles this March, potentially even on Opening Day.