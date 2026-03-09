As the Miami Dolphins have officially cut Tua Tagovailoa, the team has found its next quarterback with the latest signing of Malik Willis, who was last with the Green Bay Packers, according to Ian Rapoport of The NFL Network. While there had been rumors surrounding the Dolphins surrounding their next quarterback, the move for Willis had been one that could've been expected.

Willis and Miami have agreed on a three-year, $67.3 million deal. with $45 million guaranteed.

“Sources: The #Dolphins are signing #Packers QB Malik Willis, as a new QB has landed in Miami. He gets a 3-year, $67.5M deal with $45M fully guaranteed in a contract negotiated by [David Mulugheta] of [Athletes First],” Rapoport wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The connection between Willis and the Dolphins has always made sense, as he comes from the Packers, the same background as current Miami general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan and head coach Jeff Hafley. Though Jordan Love has been Green Bay's starting quarterback, Willis has filled in nicely when the star quarterback has missed time.

Before the Dolphins' contract, Malik Willis had a higher expectation

With the Dolphins making moves like trading Minkah Fitzpatrick to the New York Jets, there is no doubt that one of the main goals was adding a major piece to the quarterback room alongside Quinn Ewers and Zach Wilson. However, there was speculation on how much money Willis would get, with the initial expectation that he would get $30 million per year, as said by Jordan Schultz.

“Packers free agent QB Malik Willis is in demand, as expected, and interested teams I've spoken to at the Combine in Indianapolis believe him getting at least $30M per year is a foregone conclusion,” Schultz wrote on Feb. 25.

The contract for Willis ended up being $22.5 million per year, though he is getting $45 million guaranteed, as he takes his talents to the Dolphins.

At any rate, Willis will compete and seems to be in line for Miami's starting job next season as the team looks to improve after finishing with a 7-10 record, which put them third in the AFC East.