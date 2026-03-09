The Los Angeles Rams clearly have a sense of urgency to start the 2026 offseason. Los Angeles came incredibly close to the Super Bowl in 2025, but fell short against the Seahawks in the NFC Championship. Now LA is doubling down to make sure their secondary is not an issue next season.

The Rams are signing two-time Super Bowl champion Jaylen Watson to a three-year contract worth $51 million per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. The deal includes $34 million guaranteed.

Los Angeles now has two former Chiefs cornerbacks after trading for Trent McDuffie on March 4th. The Rams paid McDuffie handsomely too, giving him a four-year contract worth $124 million after the trade.

Watson is a former seventh-round pick who blossomed in Kansas City. His best season came in 2025 when he logged 64 total tackles, six passes defensed, and two interceptions during the regular season. He also added sacks, showcasing his ability to blitz off the edge on occasion.

The Rams entered the offseason with a glaring need in their defensive secondary. It was arguably the only weak unit on the roster during the 2025 season. That alone is reason enough to make a few big additions.

But beyond that, LA is set to lose a handful of secondary players to free agency anyways. Roger McCreary, Cobie Durant, and Derion Kendrick are all unrestricted free agents.

Now McDuffie and Watson should form the backbone of LA's cornerback room for the foreseeable future. They will join Quentin Lake, Kam Curl, and Kamren Kinchens in the starting lineup.

Suddenly the Rams have solved their biggest need of the offseason just days before the actual start of the new league year.

It will be fascinating to see which addition moves the Rams make during free agency.