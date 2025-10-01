On Tuesday evening, the Los Angeles Dodgers improved to 1-0 in their Wild Card series against the Cincinnati Reds with a win by a score of 10-5 in front of a sold out Dodger Stadium. The win puts the Dodgers just one win away from advancing to the NLDS, where they would have a chance to start defending last year's World Series victory.

On Tuesday, the Dodgers' bats were absolutely on fire, as the team hit five home runs on the evening, including two each from Shohei Ohtani and Teoscar Hernandez. In fact, the home runs combined traveled a grand total of 1,997 feet, with Hernandez and Ohtani becoming just the fifth set of teammates to hit two home runs in an MLB postseason game.

After the game, Los Angeles second baseman Tommy Edman got 100% honest on what it was like being out on the field to witness the display.

“That was a lot of fun,” said Edman, per Bob Nightengale of USA Today. “A lot of feet of home runs. That’s just the explosive nature of our offense.”

Dave Roberts also weighed in on how the Dodgers players are consistently (at least since last year, not so much before that) able to step up in big moments.

“I think it's the clutch gene,” said Roberts. “I think they're not afraid to fail. They like the spotlight. And it's just a really good heartbeat for those guys in those big moments.”

An epic win for Los Angeles

As previously mentioned, with the Game 1 win, the Dodgers are now just advancing back to the NLDS, which has become quite the familiarity territory over the last decade-plus.

“The second one that Shohei hit was one of the farther home runs I've seen hit here. And then Teo hit a couple missiles as well,” said Edman about the home runs.

In any case, the Dodgers and Reds will get Game 2 of their Wild Card set underway on Wednesday evening shortly after 6:00 PM ET from Los Angeles.