On Sunday afternoon, the Kansas City Chiefs will hit the field at home for a must-win game against the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chiefs are coming off a brutal home loss to the Houston Texans last week, and with their playoff chances already on life support, they absolutely have to have this one against Los Angeles.

Unfortunately, leading into the game, the Chiefs got some bad news on their best player in the defensive secondary.

“Chiefs CB Trent McDuffie (knee) is out,” reported NFL insider Tom Pelissero on X, formerly Twitter.

McDuffie was injured in last week's game against the Texans, which was a physical battle the whole way through, from which neither team emerged unscathed.

With McDuffie out of the lineup on Sunday against the Chargers, the Chiefs may have to lean even more heavily on their pass rush to get pressure on Justin Herbert so that they aren't relying on their defensive backfield to have to make too many plays in his absence.

The Chiefs and Chargers have already squared off once this season, on opening week, with Los Angeles taking that one in a game that was played in Brazil. Since then, the Chiefs have played .500 football, while the Chargers are on pace to be a playoff team in the AFC once again.

In any case, the Chiefs and Chargers are set to kick things off on Sunday at 1:00 pm ET from Arrowhead Stadium. After that, the Chiefs will next hit the field next week on the road against the Tennessee Titans.