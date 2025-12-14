As fans have been waiting for an injury update for New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson, it does seem like there is at least a chance he plays in Sunday night's game against the Chicago Bulls. With the Williamson-less Pelicans beating the Portland Trail Blazers last Thursday, it was one of the six games that the 25-year-old missed, with an opportunity to come back on Sunday.

Williamson is on the injury report with a right adductor strain, with him being listed as “questionable” as of the 11:30 A.M. (EST) injury report, as he's missed the last six games. Here's everything we know about Zion Williamson's injury and his playing status vs. the Bulls on Sunday night.

Zion Williamson injury status vs. Bulls

The Pelicans' star in Williamson was set to miss extended time with the adductor strain, though he does have a chance to return Sunday against the Bulls. Head coach James Borregi mentioned Saturday that Williamson did practice, a great sign heading into the contest.

“James Borrego said Zion Williamson practiced today and will be listed as questionable to play in Sunday’s game at Chicago,” Jim Eichenhofer wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

On Dec. 2, Shams Charania of ESPN would say that Williamson would be “re-evaluated in three weeks,” though the timeline has approached around two weeks, meaning Williamson must be ahead of schedule. At the time, Borrego would say that Williamson is eager to come back, according to NOLA.com.

So far in the 10 games played this season, Williamson is averaging 22.1 points, 5.6 rebounds, and four assists per game while shooting 51 percent from the field. So, when it comes to the question of whether Zion Williamson is playing tonight vs. the Bulls, the answer is a complicated one, though don't be surprised to see him return Sunday.

Pelicans injury report

Zion Williamson – QUESTIONABLE – Right Adductor; Strain

Trey Alexander – Out – G League/Two-Way

Hunter Dickinson Out – G League/Two-Way

Dejounte Murray – Out – Right Achilles; Rupture

Bulls injury report

Ayo Dosunmu – Doubtful – Right Thumb; Sprain

Noa Essengue – Out – Left Shoulder; Surgery

Trentyn Flowers – Out – G League/Two-Way

Kevin Huerter – Questionable – Left Adductor; Strain

Emanuel Miller – Out – G League/Two-Way

Lachlan Olbrich – Out – G League/Two-Way

Dalen Terry – Probable – Left Hand; Strain

Coby White – Probable – Right Calf; Tightness