The Los Angeles Dodgers delivered a statement in Game 1 of the NL Wild Card Series against the Cincinnati Reds, and Mookie Betts put the exclamation point on it. The shortstop summed up the night in one simple phrase: “We’re playing Dodger baseball.” That mic-drop moment captured the mood of a clubhouse that looks confident and dangerous. Shohei Ohtani and Teoscar Hernandez powered the lineup as the Dodgers hammered the Reds to remind everyone they are built for the MLB Postseason.

Betts praised Hernandez for lengthening the lineup and giving pitchers no room to breathe. “Teo definitely helped us a lot,” Betts said. His words followed a night when the Dodgers scored 10 or more runs in a playoff game for the 15th time in franchise history. The offensive barrage came with a mix of patience and power, showing why this group leads the league in wearing down bullpens.

Teoscar echoed that sentiment, noting the club’s surge over the past few weeks. “We’ve been playing pretty good baseball,” he said. “We know the things that we can do, especially in big moments like this.” Results back up that confidence. The Dodgers have now won 11 of their last 14 postseason games dating back to last year’s NLDS, proof that experience and depth travel well in October.

Betts also made sure to highlight the work of ace Blake Snell. “He did amazing,” Betts said. “It wasn’t luck that he’s won two Cy Youngs. He showed it tonight and essentially put us on his back.” That endorsement underscored how complete the Dodgers looked, with elite pitching backing an offense that left no doubt.

Article Continues Below

The Reds entered this series on a hot streak, but they looked overwhelmed by Los Angeles’ relentless attack. Snell’s dominance and the Dodgers’ home run barrage buried Cincinnati before they could find their footing. For rivals hoping to exploit any sign of weakness, Los Angeles instead showed strength across every inning.

Now the spotlight shifts to whether the Dodgers can close the door quickly. With Mookie Betts setting the tone, Ohtani looming in every at-bat, Hernandez swinging freely, and Snell anchoring the rotation, the message is clear. This is Dodger baseball, and it is bad news for the Reds and everyone else.

Can anyone stop the Dodgers from storming through the MLB Postseason?