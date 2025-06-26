Clayton Kershaw has relied on his left arm for 18 MLB seasons. The Los Angeles Dodgers witnessed him rack up the strikeouts through the years. But one milestone remains.

Kershaw is closing in on 3,000 career strikeouts. There are 19 different pitchers who've surpassed this mark. Max Scherzer represents the most recent entry into the 3,000 club.

So how soon can the Dodgers legend Kershaw join? USA Today baseball columnist Bob Nightengale has kept tally of Kershaw's pursuit. He revealed Thursday when the pitcher can hit the new milestone.

“Future Hall of Famer Clayton Kershaw ends his start with 2,997 career strikeouts and opportunity now to join the 3,000 strikeout club at home next week at Dodger Stadium,” Nightengale posted on X (formerly Twitter).

That means the Chicago White Sox become the ones who see Kershaw hit the mark. The American League Central franchise pulls into Chavez Ravine during the first week of July.

Clayton Kershaw dropped message following key Dodgers win

Kershaw got a late start into his 2025 campaign, officially arriving May 12. He's already played in seven total games since then. Yoshinobu Yamamoto is handling top pitching duties under Dave Roberts as Kershaw takes a backseat.

He most recently threw heat against the Washington Nationals. Kershaw worked through five innings while fanning four batters. The southpaw surrendered five hits, though. Including two solo home run blasts. Kershaw dropped honesty on his performance from June 21.

“There’s a few pitches tonight where it clicked,” Kershaw said after the game. “It’s just not every one. So hopefully it’ll get there. I can still get people out. I just want to do it a little bit better.”

Looks like the forthcoming White Sox series is where it can “get better” for Kershaw. He'll be carrying a 3.31 ERA to that interconference showdown. Plus a 3-0 mark on the hill for 2025. He's also matched his 2024 strikeout total with 24.

But now he's on pace to become only the 20th pitcher in league history to hit the 3,000 strikeout mark.