Clayton Kershaw watched other Los Angeles Dodgers pitchers start on the mound for nearly a year. The southpaw pitcher is now closing in on his long-awaited 2025 start.

Kershaw can re-insert himself back into the starting rotation, per Sonja Chen of MLB.com. The left-handed thrower underwent two different surgeries that halted his '25 debut.

Kershaw endured foot and knee surgery back on Nov. 7, 2024. Retirement chatter surfaced for Kershaw, though, in February.

The Dodgers allowed Kershaw to throw on the mound in late March. Los Angeles then sent Kershaw to Oklahoma City to start his rehab journey on April 16. Now he's trekking upward with retaking the hill, this time as a starting pitcher. Chen revealed when Kershaw could start.

“The lefty is eligible to be activated from the 60-day injured list next weekend, and given both his and the Dodgers' schedules, he should be lined up to start next Sunday against the Angels at Dodger Stadium,” Chen reported.

That's right, the Freeway Series is looking like when Kershaw can start throwing heat.

How Clayton Kershaw fared during Dodgers rehab journey

Kershaw will soon put away his OKC Comets uniform for a jersey he's more familiar with.

The 37-year-old showed signs of his normal pitching self, though, while in the Midwest. He threw 57 total pitches but delivered 35 strikes. Kershaw fanned two batters, allowed two walks, plus surrendered a pair of runs while with the Comets.

This becomes his 18th MLB season with the Dodgers once Kershaw gets the call to start. Manager Dave Roberts has rolled with a six-man rotation on the hill in Kershaw's absence.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto leads the way with 53 strikeouts. He's also delivered an ERA of 1.80. Dustin May and Roki Sasaki have thrown heat too. The latter, however, has struggled early with allowing a 4.72 ERA.

Kershaw can now eye 3,000 career strikeouts by returning soon. He's 32 strikeouts shy from the milestone.