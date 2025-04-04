The Los Angeles Dodgers placed Freddie Freeman on the injured list on March 31 after the star first baseman suffered an injury while falling in the shower. As a result, the club made a roster change on Friday to add some depth to the major league lineup.

Los Angeles announced they are calling up catcher Hunter Feduccia with Freeman currently injured, according to team beat writer Jack Harris. The Dodgers may not play Feduccia at catcher, as both Will Smith and Austin Barnes lock down that position. So, Feduccia may sub in as a designated hitter, or spot starter at first base while he's on the roster.

The 27-year-old catcher made his MLB debut in 2024 when he played in five games for the Dodgers. He played well in his 14 plate appearances, hitting an impressive .333 batting average and .429 OBP. Feduccia recorded four hits and an RBI, and was walked twice last season.

Freddie Freeman's injury was unfortunate as the two-time World Series champion was bouncing back from an ankle surgery he had in the offseason. It healed in time for the start of the 2025 campaign and the 35-year-old first baseman looked solid in the three games he played for the Dodgers.

Before falling in the shower, Freeman had recorded a .250 batting average and .250 OBP while hitting two home runs and four RBIs. The good news is that Freddie Freeman is expected to make a relatively quick recovery, as the Dodgers placed him on the 10-Day IL. He'll be first eligible to return on April 10.

If the Dodgers star returns by then, his first game back would be on April 11 when L.A. takes on the Chicago Cubs in their first game of a three-game series. However, Los Angeles will likely monitor Freeman and won't rush him back if he's not ready. It's still early in the season and ensuring he's healthy is the top priority.