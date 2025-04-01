After playing the last three games for the Los Angeles Dodgers, Freddie Freeman is officially ruled out for Monday night's contest against the Atlanta Braves. Freeman, who had received surgery repairs for his right ankle, tweaked it during a “mishap” in the shower.

Manager Dave Roberts claimed that Freddie Freeman received an ankle injury while stepping into the shower on Monday, according to Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic. The Dodgers first baseman is ruled out and is considered day-to-day.

The day-to-day designation is a good sign, as it provides a chance for the 35-year-old first baseman to avoid going on the injured list. Regardless, the Dodgers will monitor Freeman for the time being and give him the time he needs to recover from the scary shower fall.

Enrique Hernandez is slated to fill in at first base while Freeman tends his ankle. The Dodgers will miss Freddie Freeman's bat on Monday though, as he's played well in three games played. So far, he's hitting a .250 batting average while recording two home runs, and four RBIs. He also owns a .833 slugging percentage as well.

Freeman originally got surgery on his right ankle in December 2024 after he suffered an ankle sprain in late September. He played through the injury and helped the Dodgers win the World Series. He opted for surgery to help clean up loose bodies and help recover from the sprain quicker.

The good news for the Dodgers is that the team can afford to give Freeman as much time to heal as they need. Los Angeles has one of, if not, the most dominant lineup in the league that's backed with an ultra-powerful pitching rotation and bullpen.