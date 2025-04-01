When news broke that World Series MVP Freddie Freeman would miss time after suffering a “mishap in the shower,” it left Los Angeles Dodgers fans with more questions than answers.

How bad did Freeman reaggravate his ankle, which cost him time in the past? Would he be back on the field in no time? Or is this something that would linger, leaving him questionable for the foreseeable future and at risk of further injury to his surgically-repaired ankle moving forward?

Well, on Tuesday, Freeman finally addressed with reporters what happened head-on and revealed when he hopes to return to the lineup for Dave Roberts, as relayed by LA Times' Jack Harris.

“Freddie Freeman was obviously frustrated about re-injuring his ankle slipping in the shower this weekend, but he said he's already feeling better and is going to go through a full day of work today,” Harris wrote. “He's hoping to play tomorrow, but said the team might push his return to Friday.”

Freeman's words fall perfectly in line with what Roberts had to say on the injury as well, informing fans that his MVP had “a ‘mishap' entering the shower at home and tweaked the same surgically-repaired right ankle,” according to Essentially Sports.

With Freeman out, the Dodgers had to shuffle up their lineup for the opening game of their series against the Atlanta Braves, with Mookie Betts returning to his usual spot in the second hole, while Teoscar Hernandez bumped up to three and Michael Conforto was placed in the cleanup spot by Roberts. While the Dodgers ended up making quick work of an Atlanta squad in crisis, securing a 6-1 win thanks to big plays from Hernandez, Tyler Glasnow, and Tommy Edman, Freeman's presence was missed by the thousands of fans who packed out Blue Heaven.

Will the Dodgers be able to survive the series without Freeman if he can't return? More likely than not, yes, yes they will but the sooner LA gets Freeman back, the better, as he is without a doubt one of the true fan favorite stars of this Dodgers squad, with the electricity he brings to the field matched only by Betts and Shohei Ohtani when they come to the plate.