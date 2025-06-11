The Los Angeles Dodgers (40-27) own a top-three MLB payroll and boast one of the most lethal top-halves to a lineup in recent history, which are obviously contributing factors to their success, but where president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman really shows his skills is in the low-key transactions he makes. The top-notch executive frequently identifies struggling veterans or forgotten talents who can flourish in LA.

Friedman's instincts are especially critical now, as the team tries to survive a perennially pervasive injury bug and piece together a competent pitching staff. He just made a key decision that could impact the Dodgers' bullpen in the short term. Los Angeles is recalling Matt Sauer and designating fellow right-hander Jose Urena for assignment, per the team's X account.

Dodgers always seem to make it work

Considering the team has more than a dozen pitchers on the IL, two-time World Series-winning manager Dave Roberts is in need of relievers who can log valuable innings. Ideally, Sauer can fill such a role for now. He posted a 3.05 ERA, 13 strikeouts and a 0.919 WHIP in 20 2/3 innings of work in his first stint with the club earlier this season.

The 2017 second-round draft pick (New York Yankees) tossed four-plus innings in three of his seven outings — one was a start — showing that he can pitch in bulk when necessary. That attribute is vital to a squad that is currently employing openers every so often.

Sauer is expected to hit the mound quickly following his big-league return. He will likely work behind opener Lou Trivino in Tuesday night's road game versus the San Diego Padres (37-28), per The Athletic's Fabian Ardaya.

Unfortunately, Urena is possibly headed back to the open market. The veteran righty caught on with the Dodgers after both the New York Mets and Toronto Blue Jays DFA'd him earlier this year. He has been fairly solid in his last few appearances and gave LA three innings of one-run ball during his brief tenure with the organization. With luck, the 33-year-old can stick with a team for the remainder of the 2025 campaign.

However, it is possible Jose Urena chooses not to elect free agency, knowing there is always a decent chance the Dodgers will need reinforcements at a moment's notice. Andrew Friedman and Dave Roberts will continue to try different things in order to combat the ongoing injury woes, in the hopes that one of their call-ups breaks out and becomes an important member of the team.

LA battles its detested foe in Petco Park, starting at 9:40 p.m. ET.