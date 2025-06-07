The Los Angeles Dodgers’ pitching staff has been banged up this season as an incredible 14 hurlers are sidelined due to injury. On Saturday, the Dodgers announced that yet another starter had landed on the IL.

LA moved Tony Gonsolin to the injured list with right elbow discomfort, per The Athletic’s Fabian Ardaya on X. The Dodgers have now placed a ridiculous 20 different players on the IL less than halfway into the season.

Tony Gonsolin becomes latest Dodgers pitcher to hit IL

Gonsolin made his return from Tommy John surgery this year after he underwent the procedure in 2023 and was sidelined for all of last season. He’s made seven starts for the Dodgers in 2025, going 3-2 with a 5.00 ERA, 1.417 WHIP, 9.5 K/9 and ERA+ of 78.

Gonsolin last took the mound for LA in Wednesday’s game against the New York Mets. He allowed two runs on three hits and three walks with six strikeouts in five innings. However, the Dodgers lost 6-1.

Los Angeles managed a come-from-behind win over the Mets in the series finale, which gave the team a 2-2 split against New York. However, the Dodgers are just 6-7 over their last 13 games and the team’s lead over the San Diego Padres in the NL West has dropped to one game.

LA was shut out by the St. Louis Cardinals in the series opener Friday. The Dodgers’ biggest issue in the loss came down to timely hitting. The team went just 1-13 with runners in scoring position, something that shortstop Mookie Betts says needs to improve.

The team did receive some positive injury news to offset the disappointing Gonsolin announcement. The Dodgers got a pitching boost Saturday after activating relievers Michael Kopech and Kirby Yates from the IL.

Kopech has yet to pitch this season after a strong second half of 2024 with LA. He had been sidelined with forearm and shoulder ailments. But both Kopech and Yates will be available for the Dodgers against the Cardinals Saturday.