The Los Angeles Dodgers have spent a ridiculous amount of money in recent years to build a super roster in MLB. Injuries have plagued the roster so far, as the L.A. team has 14 pitchers listed on the injured list. Oddly enough, those 14 pitchers combined generate a $102 million payroll, which is a wildly high number.

That $102 million payroll on the Dodgers' IL is so high that it exceeds the payroll of six teams in the league, according to Spotrac and The Athletic. Those six teams include the Cleveland Guardians, Tampa Bay Rays, Pittsburgh Pirates, the Athletics, Miami Marlins, and Chicago White Sox.

“The payroll of the Dodgers' injured pitchers ($102M) is more than the total payroll of six teams (Guardians, Rays, Pirates, Athletics, Marlins, White Sox).”

To be fair, Tyler Glasnow and Blake Snell make up over half of that payroll. Glasnow is making $32.5 million while Snel makes $28.4 million. The rest is divided amongst pitchers such as Kirby Yates, Evan Phillips, and Roki Sasaki, to name a few.

The payroll of the Dodgers' 𝗶𝗻𝗷𝘂𝗿𝗲𝗱 𝗽𝗶𝘁𝗰𝗵𝗲𝗿𝘀 ($102M) is more than the total payroll of six teams (Guardians, Rays, Pirates, Athletics, Marlins, White Sox) 🤯 H/T @spotrac pic.twitter.com/JBH9O47mkd — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) May 28, 2025 Expand Tweet

Although the Dodgers' rotation and bullpen are riddled with injuries, the club is still managing to remain on top of the NL West. Los Angeles is two games ahead of the second-placed San Diego Padres through 55 games played.

Glasnow and Snell are the two biggest losses on the Dodgers' rotation right now. But the Dodgers have found success with a rotation of Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Dustin May, Tony Gonsolin, Landon Knack, and Clayton Kershaw.

It's not clear when Glasnow or Snell will return, as the Dodgers are being cautious with both of their injuries. However, the team has a solid rotation and bullpen to make do without them. Additionally, at some point this season, Los Angeles could receive a massive boost to its rotation, as superstar Shohei Ohtani has been working back as a pitcher. He'll eventually take the mound again, giving L.A. yet another star on the mound.