The Los Angeles Dodgers have spent a ridiculous amount of money in recent years to build a super roster in MLB. Injuries have plagued the roster so far, as the L.A. team has 14 pitchers listed on the injured list. Oddly enough, those 14 pitchers combined generate a $102 million payroll, which is a wildly high number.

That $102 million payroll on the Dodgers' IL is so high that it exceeds the payroll of six teams in the league, according to Spotrac and The Athletic. Those six teams include the Cleveland Guardians, Tampa Bay Rays, Pittsburgh Pirates, the Athletics, Miami Marlins, and Chicago White Sox.

“The payroll of the Dodgers' injured pitchers ($102M) is more than the total payroll of six teams (Guardians, Rays, Pirates, Athletics, Marlins, White Sox).”

To be fair, Tyler Glasnow and Blake Snell make up over half of that payroll. Glasnow is making $32.5 million while Snel makes $28.4 million. The rest is divided amongst pitchers such as Kirby Yates, Evan Phillips, and Roki Sasaki, to name a few.

Article Continues Below
Related Los Angeles Dodgers News
Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) hits a two-run home run in the fourth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field.
Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani ties Cody Bellinger on all-time list with HR vs. GuardiansRexwell Villas ·
May 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto (18) looks to throw a pitch in the first inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Yoshinobu Yamamoto talks about ‘reset’ after taming GuardiansMike Gianakos ·
Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Max Muncy (13) reaches for a foul ball in the seventh inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field.
Dodgers’ Dave Roberts defends Max Muncy despite statistical issuesMatty Breisch ·
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto (18) tags out Cleveland Guardians second baseman Will Wilson (7) in the third inning at Progressive Field.
Dodgers’ Dave Roberts explains Yoshinobu Yamamoto decision vs. GuardiansLorenzo J Reyna ·
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto (18) celebrates at the end of the seventh inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium.
Dodgers pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto outruns Guardians bunt for insane outRussell Steinberg ·
Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) reacts during an at bat in the eighth inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field.
Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani retakes home run lead with leadoff blast vs. GuardiansLorenzo J Reyna ·

Although the Dodgers' rotation and bullpen are riddled with injuries, the club is still managing to remain on top of the NL West. Los Angeles is two games ahead of the second-placed San Diego Padres through 55 games played.

Glasnow and Snell are the two biggest losses on the Dodgers' rotation right now. But the Dodgers have found success with a rotation of Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Dustin May, Tony Gonsolin, Landon Knack, and Clayton Kershaw.

It's not clear when Glasnow or Snell will return, as the Dodgers are being cautious with both of their injuries. However, the team has a solid rotation and bullpen to make do without them. Additionally, at some point this season, Los Angeles could receive a massive boost to its rotation, as superstar Shohei Ohtani has been working back as a pitcher. He'll eventually take the mound again, giving L.A. yet another star on the mound.