Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani lit up the fireworks in Tuesday's game against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field in Cleveland.

Facing Cleveland starter Tanner Bibee in the top of the fourth inning, the reigning National League Most Valuable Player blasted an 83 MPH cutter for a home run that went 362 feet deep and drove Tommy Edman home to extend the Dodgers' lead to 4-0.

That tater from Ohtani, who is still not pitching this season for the Dodgers, was his 20th of the 2025 MLB regular season to lead everyone in the big leagues. Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees and Kyle Schwarber of the Philadelphia Phillies are tied for second entering Tuesday with 18 home runs each.

Additionally, that also tied him for the second-most home runs through the first 55 Dodgers games in a season, as noted by Sarah Langs of MLB.com.

Gil Hodges holds the all-time franchise record, as he had 21 home runs in the first 55 games in the 1951 season. Cody Bellinger, who is now with the New York Yankees, also had 20 home runs through 55 LA outings during the 2019 campaign.

Fans also have a lot to say about Ohtani's big home run against Bibbee.

Ohtani has been on a tear of late. With his home run against the Guardians, he's now gone yard for three consecutive games. He had a home run in the recent series finale against the New York Mets in Queens and had another in the series opener versus Cleveland on Monday.

Ohtani entered Tuesday's meeting with the Guardians hitting .295 with a 1.039 OPS on the season.