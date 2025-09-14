The Los Angeles Dodgers are in a hotly contested race for the National League West crown, but slugger Max Muncy will require a reprieve before he can return to action.

Muncy left two straight games after being hit. He will not play in Sunday’s contest against the San Francisco Giants.

“After leaving back to back games early due to HBPs Max Muncy is not in Dodgers lineup today. But Dave Roberts said he would give him today off vs Giants LHP Robbie Ray.”

The 35-year-old was hit in the wrist on Friday and drilled in the back of the head by left-handed pitcher Matt Gage. The pair of incidents came just four days after he returned from an oblique strain.

Article Continues Below

Before the strain, Muncy had missed a month due to a bone bruise in his knee. Across 93 games this season, the Texas native has cracked 17 home runs and earned an .864 OPS. According to Baseball Savant, he ranks in the 82nd percentile in terms of Batting Run Value.

Muncy has endured a challenging number of injuries this season, but has taken a stoic approach to the tribulations.

“As of right now, we’re OK. Jaw hurts a little bit, but I did get hit in the face,” Muncy told MLB.com. “But I played enough football growing up. Know all the signs I need to be looking for, and I don’t have any of those, so it’s obviously good. Sucks to get hit again, but that’s baseball.”

The Dodgers currently hold the NL West’s top spot with an 83-65 record.