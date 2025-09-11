The Los Angeles Dodgers are on their way to another appearance in the MLB playoffs, and potentially another division title. Mookie Betts has been exceptional in recent action, as he continues to pummel the baseball. Likewise, Shohei Ohtani continues to break baseball records and has remained the best hitter in baseball. Although these megastars, along with Freddie Freeman, have done great work, there is work to do. Namely, there are three Dodgers players to watch, all of whom could play a pivotal role as the Dodgers attempt to repeat as champs.

Los Angeles is currently the favorite to win the World Series, according to FanDuel. Conversely, it has not been the same prediction on DraftKings, where they have the second-best odds. It's been teetering back and forth all season. Despite any struggles, the consensus is that Los Angeles will at least make a deep run into the MLB playoffs.

The Dodgers currently have the third-best record in the National League. However, some things must happen for them to repeat as World Series champions. These are the three Dodgers players to watch, and what needs to happen for success to come.

Tanner Scott must improve on his recent performance

It has been a mediocre season for Tanner Scott. Although the Dodgers' rotation has been elite, the bullpen has been far from it. Scott has been part of the problem, and he has struggled recently to perform consistently.

Scott is 1-3 with a 4.47 ERA with 21 saves. Yet, he has not been the closer lately, mainly because Camilo Doval has been getting the save opportunities. Last weekend, Scott entered the game with the lead against the Arizona Diamondbacks and allowed three earned runs on three hits while walking one. While the Dodgers eventually won, Scott did not make it easy, and that has been a recurring theme all season. The good news is that Scott was great in the MLB playoffs last season while pitching for the San Diego Padres. Significantly, he tossed 4 1/3 scoreless innings.

Scott can still be an effective relief pitcher. But the Dodgers need him to be better than he has been all season. So far, the results have not been there, and he is part of a bullpen that ranks 19th in baseball with a 4.17 ERA.

Teoscar Hernandez must bring the power with Mookie Betts

Even with all the power and juice the lineup brings, they still need more. Betts, Ohtani, and Freeman can only do so much by themselves. Will Smith is dealing with injuries, while Max Muncy is not the same player he once was. At the end of the day, that leaves Los Angeles with three above-average hitters. Then, there is Teoscar Hernandez.

Hernandez is batting .243 with 24 home runs, 81 RBIs, and 57 runs. Overall, he has been the type of player who can get streaky. When he's hot, he is incredibly dangerous for the Dodgers. When he's not, it can hurt them. Hernandez hit .250 with three home runs, 12 RBIs, and eight runs in the 2024 MLB playoffs. What the Dodgers need is more consistency. Hernandez has gone through stretches, such as a series against the Kansas City Royals, where he did not get a single hit. Sadly, that has been the case too often.

The Dodgers will need Hernandez to help their big bats, especially if they face the Philadelphia Phillies or Milwaukee Brewers in the playoffs. If they cannot get these bats help, and if Hernandez struggles, there could be a new champion this season.

Blake Treinen must regain confidence

Going back to the bullpen, Blake Treinen is another bullpen arm who has struggled to pitch well consistently. Treinen is 1-3 with a 4.05 ERA. Recently, he blew a three-run lead that the offense and the starting pitching had given him.

Treinen sits in the middle of the bullpen. While he is not a closer or a setup man, his role is equally important. Imagine the Dodgers are in a critical playoff game against the New York Mets and the score is 2-2 in the sixth inning. When manager Dave Roberts calls on Treinen to preserve the tie, he expects him to pitch well with confidence. It's worth noting that Treinen had nine consecutive appearances without allowing a run before his implosion. That means he is either boom or bust.

Treinen is at the center of a bullpen that has been bad this season. While the bullpen also struggled in the regular season in 2024, they were able to pitch well enough in the playoffs. Treinen must regain his confidence and prevent himself from imploding in critical situations when the game is on the line.