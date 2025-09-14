Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Max Muncy is having a brutally unlucky year when it comes to injuries. He endured a particularly scary moment in Saturday night's game versus the San Francisco Giants. The two-time All-Star was hit in the back of the head by left-handed pitcher Matt Gage, who immediately looked up to the sky and put his glove over his face. Somehow, Muncy stayed in the game and took his base. He was removed in the next half-inning, though, per Orange County Register's Bill Plunkett.

This injury comes a day after Muncy was drilled in the wrist area, which came just four days after he returned from an oblique strain. Before that, he missed a month of action after suffering a bone bruise in his knee on a collision at third with Chicago White Sox outfielder Michael A. Taylor. The 35-year-old is being pushed to his physical limits this season.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts was planning on replacing Muncy at the hot corner because of Friday's hit by pitch, per Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times, so perhaps his exit is more precautionary than anything else. Though, it is only natural to worry when a batter gets drilled in his helmet. Hopefully, the club will have good news to share regarding the two-time World Series champion's health.

Despite all the pain he has endured in 2025, Max Muncy is putting together one of the most productive campaigns of his career. He is batting .252 with 17 home runs, 64 RBIs, a .388 on-base percentage, .476 slugging percentage and .866 OPS through 93 games. When active, the veteran southpaw adds vital length to a lineup loaded with MVPs and All-Stars. Perhaps the Dodgers can win the title without him, but neither the team nor its fan base wants to find out.

We can only pray that Muncy is not feeling any effects from getting hit in the head. One thing is for certain, though. No. 13 is a warrior.