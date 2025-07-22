The Los Angeles Dodgers got the clutch play they desperately needed Monday night — and it came from center fielder James Outman, whose game-ending catch might be remembered as one of the most important defensive highlights of the team’s season.

Facing the Minnesota Twins at Chavez Ravine, the Dodgers clung to a 5-2 lead in the top of the ninth. With two outs and two runners aboard, Carlos Correa stepped to the plate, looking for redemption after a rough night at the plate and a chorus of “Cheater!” chants from the home crowd. The stage was set for drama — and Outman came through when it mattered the most.

With a 1-2 count, Correa launched a deep drive to center off reliever Kirby Yates. It looked destined to clear the fence and tie the game. But the Dodgers outfielder, sprinting back to the 395-foot marker, leapt at the wall and secured the catch in mid-air — ending the game and locking in a much-needed win for Los Angeles. A timely defensive play, and a solid reminder of how every inch matters in a playoff push.

The Twins vs. Dodgers matchup carried postseason energy, and for good reason. Los Angeles entered the game with a 6-10 record since the beginning of July, their worst two-week span in months. Outman’s game-ending catch helped preserve the 5-2 win, helping extend their NL West lead over the San Diego Padres to 3.5 games and offered a much-needed spark as the second half rolls on.

The Talkin’ Baseball Podcast shared the moment on X, formerly known as Twitter, capturing both the drama and the crowd’s electric reaction.

“Carlos Correa was inches away from silencing the booing Dodgers crowd, but James Outman reeled it in for the final out”

Carlos Correa was inches away from silencing the booing Dodgers crowd, but James Outman reeled it in for the final out pic.twitter.com/BGUspUbVHH — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) July 22, 2025 Expand Tweet

It was a crushing loss for the Twins, who are still trying to find consistency. Correa, now batting sixth in the lineup, went 0-for-5 and continues to face boos in Los Angeles stemming from his role in the 2017 Houston Astros sign-stealing scandal. His last swing of the night nearly flipped the script — until Outman intervened.

The game opened with plenty of fireworks, and Shohei Ohtani added to the spectacle. After giving up a leadoff home run to Byron Buxton, he responded with a towering 441-foot two-run shot of his own in the bottom of the first inning. Though Ohtani pitched just three innings, the Dodgers bullpen held strong to secure the win.

Will Smith added two more homers, and Andy Pages chipped in with a solo blast to give Los Angeles enough cushion before Outman slammed the door shut.

Despite the close call from Correa, the Dodgers found a way to win — the kind of gritty finish you expect from a club chasing back-to-back World Series titles. Outman’s heroics didn’t just seal a victory. They symbolized the kind of resolve, defensive sharpness, and postseason poise the Dodgers will need down the stretch if they want to repeat.