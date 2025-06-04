The Los Angeles Dodgers put together one of their most dramatic wins of the season on Tuesday night, powered by Max Muncy’s home run in the ninth inning and a Freddie Freeman walk-off in extras to beat the New York Mets, 6–5, at Dodger Stadium.

With the Dodgers trailing 5–4 and down to their final three outs, Max Muncy delivered in a massive moment. He crushed a 96.8 mph fastball from Huascar Brazobán for a 408-foot solo shot to right field, tying the game and electrifying the home crowd—capped off by an unforgettable bat flip. The blast left the bat at 109.8 mph and would’ve been a home run in all 30 MLB parks.

The ninth-inning shot was Muncy’s second homer of the night and fifth in his last four games, a stretch that underscored his recent power surge. With the game sent to extras, it was Freeman’s turn to deliver.

In the bottom of the 10th inning, Freeman roped a ball off the left-field wall, scoring Tommy Edman and sealing the Dodgers’ fifth walk-off win of the year. It was the kind of finish that can spark momentum as the team continues navigating a competitive National League race.

On social media, Muncy’s performance—especially his emphatic bat flip after the game-tying homer—quickly went viral.

Doug McKain of Dodgers Nation posted on X, formerly Twitter: “This Max Muncy bat flip is so cold 🔥”

User @pgisell_ added the following: “max muncy bat flip. i prayed for times like these again”

Another user by the handle @CrwnMeAmbasador chimed in: “Max Muncy has the best bat flip in baseball in my opinion lol😂😂 @Dodgers”

The Dodgers’ win over the Mets not only highlighted their resilience but also put a spotlight on the energy and flair that Muncy brings to the clubhouse. Combined with Freeman’s veteran poise in extras, it was a statement night in Los Angeles.