A redemption arc is exactly what Jason Heyward had for the Los Angeles Dodgers when he signed with the team in 2023. It seemed as though his decline was progressing in linear fashion, but he had a bounce-back year left in him. He certainly earned his roster spot for the Dodgers in 2024 when they brought him back. However, considering LA's embarrassment of riches, Heyward ended up getting cut, so he wasn't part of the team when they won the World Series in 2024.

Even then, Heyward held the fort for the Dodgers and played 63 games before he was designated for assignment in mid-July. As such, he was still considered a member of the World Series-winning team even though he was already a member of the Houston Astros by then. And on Friday night, prior to the Dodgers' 3-0 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks, they honored Heyward with his deserved World Series ring.

At this point, Heyward's big-league career appears to be over. But it is still a worthy achievement for him to be a part of the Dodgers machine even though the team ended up winning big with him no longer being on the roster.

Heyward actually signed with a Dodgers rival in the San Diego Padres prior to the start of the 2025 season. However, Heyward was no longer productive and was a shell of his former self. In 34 games with the Padres, he put up a woeful .494 OPS across 95 plate appearances, and that was enough for him to get cut in June — with no team picking him up.

The former Gold Glove award winner is already 36 years of age, and appears to have completely run out of big-league gas. But he can be very proud of this accomplishment, and this is sure to put a smile on his face forever.

Jason Heyward redeems himself with the Dodgers before running out of gas

Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Jason Heyward (23) runs the bases after hitting a three-run home run in the eighth inning against the Seattle Mariners at Dodger Stadium.
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

In 2022, it looked like Heyward's big-league career was over. He put up a dreadful .555 OPS in his last season with the Chicago Cubs and he was somehow a negative on the field as well — sapping him of the most consistent way he's provided value for his ballclubs in the past.

But the Dodgers brought him back to life in 2023. Heyward put up an OPS of .813 to go along with 15 home runs and 40 runs batted in. When the league no longer believed in him, the Dodgers did — making LA a home like no other for him.

