The Los Angeles Dodgers have spent the 2025 season without Shohei Ohtani on the mound, relying on his bat as he recovers from elbow surgery. Still, his reputation as a dominant pitcher continues to resonate across the league.

Hall of Famer John Smoltz recently reignited that conversation with a bold statement shared via MLB Network’s official X account. The former Atlanta Braves ace didn’t hold back in his assessment of Ohtani’s pitching pedigree.

“He is one of the best pitchers in the history of our game.”

That level of praise carries weight—especially as Ohtani remains sidelined from pitching duties. The Dodgers are taking a cautious approach, with manager Dave Roberts confirming the two-way star won’t return to the mound before the All-Star break. The organization continues to prioritize Ohtani’s long-term health.

Ohtani last pitched in 2023, finishing the season with a 10-5 record, a 3.14 ERA, and 167 strikeouts over 132 innings. His rare ability to impact the game on both sides of the ball has elevated LA’s lineup and reshaped their overall roster flexibility—even when he's contributing solely as a hitter.

Smoltz’s remarks ignited widespread debate on social media, with skeptics questioning how a pitcher with under 500 career innings could be labeled an all-time great. Yet the broader consensus holds firm. When he is healthy, Ohtani’s mix of triple-digit velocity, devastating off-speed stuff, and unshakable poise on the mound makes him a one-of-a-kind force in modern baseball.

His unique skill set and global impact have changed how front offices evaluate talent, with many teams now dreaming of their own two-way superstar.

While questions linger about how many more innings he’ll log in his career, the endorsement from a Hall of Famer like Smoltz reinforces just how unique Ohtani is. For the Dodgers and baseball fans alike, his eventual return to the mound is one of the most anticipated storylines of the 2025 MLB season.