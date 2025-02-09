They are keeping that old gang in Los Angeles together for another run at the World Series title. Actually, the Dodgers have made several key additions in the offseason since beating the New York Yankees in the 2024 World Series. However, many of the core players are back for manager Dave Roberts. One of them is versatile Kike Hernandez, who announced his return to the team Sunday.

Hernandez put out his own hype video at the same time sources have reported that he would be back for the 2025 season. While he is not always in the starting lineup, he showed he could be a valuable performer no matter where Dodgers manager Dave Roberts inserted him on the field or in the lineup.

Hernandez is not a superstar, but he has been a valuable performer at multiple positions throughout two terms with the Dodgers. During the 2024 season, Hernandez played every infield and outfield position with Los Angeles and he even pitched on 4 occasions. He played 3rd base 71 times last year, and that was the most times he has appeared at that position any point in his career.

Hernandez demonstrated that he could also contribute at the plate

Overall, Hernandez saw action in 126 games for the Dodgers. He 393 plate appearances and 362 at bats. Hernandez slashed .229/.281/.373 while hammering 12 home runs and driving in 42 runs. He scored 44 runs and also had 16 doubles.

Hernandez is preparing for his 12th full season in Major League Baseball. He has eight of those seasons with the Dodgers.

After splitting the 2014 between the Houston Astros and Miami Marlins, he went to the Dodgers in 2015 and remained with the team through the 2020 season. He played with the Boston Red Sox from 2021 through the middle of the 2023 season when he returned to the Dodgers.

Hernandez had his best year in 2018 while playing for the Dodgers. He slashed .256/.336/.470 while hammering 21 home runs and driving in 52 runs. He scored 67 runs and drew 50 bases on balls while adding 17 doubles and 3 triples.

He had a similar season in 2021 for the Red Sox when playing at Fenway Park proved to be to his liking. He hit 20 homers for Boston and drove in 60 runs while scoring a career-high 84 runs.

Hernandez has demonstrated that he knows how to come through in the most important postseason games. Throughout his career, he has slashed .278/.353/.522 with 15 home runs and 35 runs batted in. Hernandez once hit 3 home runs in a 2017 National League Championship Series game against the Chicago Cubs.