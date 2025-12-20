The Los Angeles Dodgers addressed a subtle but important roster need Saturday, reinforcing catcher depth with a familiar face as the MLB offseason continues. The move adds experience, stability, and coverage behind the club’s established options while preserving flexibility ahead of Spring Training 2026.

The Dodgers finalized a minor league signing with catcher Chuckie Robinson, a 31-year-old veteran who already knows the organization well. Robinson spent most of the 2025 season in the system and briefly appeared at the major league level, making the move a logical reunion rather than a speculative addition.

According to an article by MLB Trade Rumors's Mark Polishuk, Robinson’s return to the back-to-back World Series champions was confirmed early Saturday morning after the transaction appeared in the league’s database.

“The Dodgers have signed Chuckie Robinson to a minor league deal, according to the catcher’s MLB.com profile page.”

The agreement does not place Robinson on the 40-man roster, but it provides valuable depth behind Will Smith and Dalton Rushing. That insurance becomes particularly important during spring training, when bullpen workloads increase and younger catchers must be protected from overuse.

Robinson’s value lies primarily in his defense and game management. While his major league offensive production has been modest, he carries a strong reputation for handling pitching staffs and maintaining structure behind the plate. Those qualities make him a reliable emergency option if injuries arise over the course of a long season.

The signing also represents a full-circle moment in Robinson’s career. He moved through multiple organizations during the 2025 season, including a brief waiver stint with the Atlanta Braves, before electing free agency. Previous major league time with the Cincinnati Reds and Chicago White Sox further strengthens his profile as a dependable depth piece.

For a Dodgers roster built with hopes of a three-peat, the move reflects quiet preparation rather than a headline-grabbing splash.