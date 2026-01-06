A historic defensive breakdown has forced the Dallas Cowboys to make immediate changes following a disappointing 7-9-1 finish to the 2025 season. The organization officially dismissed defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus on Tuesday after the unit allowed a franchise-record 511 points throughout the campaign.

The final blow came during a 34-17 loss to the New York Giants, where the defense surrendered over 30 points for the season average—a mark never before reached in Dallas history.

Despite the mid-season acquisition of Quinnen Williams to bolster the interior, the team struggled significantly in critical areas, finishing near the bottom of the league in red zone efficiency and passing defense.

This move marks the fourth time in as many years that the Cowboys will be searching for new leadership to oversee their defensive scheme.

Cowboys Owner, President, and General Manager Jerry Jones addressed the decision through a statement shared by Adam Schefter on X, formerly Twitter. While acknowledging the personal relationship he shares with the former coordinator, Jones made it clear that the on-field results left the front office with no other choice.

Regarding the coaching change, Jerry Jones said:

Article Continues Below

”Having known Matt Eberflus for decades now, we have tremendous respect and appreciation for him as a coach and a person. After reviewing and discussing the results of our defensive performance this season, though, it was clear that change is needed. This is the first step in that process, and we will continue that review as it applies to reaching our much higher expectations.”

The defensive struggles overshadowed a productive season from the offense, led by Dak Prescott, who finished the year with 4,552 passing yards and 30 touchdowns.

Despite these individual milestones, head coach Brian Schottenheimer expressed deep frustration over missing the postseason for the second straight year. Schottenheimer took full responsibility for the team's shortcomings and issued a defiant promise to the fanbase, vowing that the staff would work relentlessly to identify the root causes of their inconsistency.

He emphasized that major adjustments are coming as the organization heads into a critical offseason.

With the search for a new defensive coordinator already underway, the Cowboys are prioritizing a total reset to ensure the 2026 season meets the high standards of the franchise.