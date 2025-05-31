The Los Angeles Dodgers claimed catcher Chuckie Robinson off waivers ahead of Saturday night's game against the New York Yankees, the team announced. In a corresponding move, LA transferred starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow, who is dealing with a shoulder injury, to the 60-day injured list.

The 31-year-old Glasnow is hoping to return within a month or two, but his timeline is fairly uncertain at the moment. The right-handed hurler pitched to a 4.50 ERA across five outings before landing on the IL.

Los Angeles recently made the decision to move on from veteran catcher Austin Barnes. The move to claim Robinson off waivers gives the Dodgers added catching depth behind Will Smith.

The 30-year-old has some MLB experience. He made his big league debut in 2022 with the Cincinnati Reds and played in 25 games. Robinson would not receive any MLB action again until 2024, when he appeared in 26 games with the Chicago White Sox.

Overall, Robinson has slashed .132/.170/.194 with a .364 OPS across 136 total big league appearances.

So far in 2025, Robinson has hit .272/.315/.388 to go along with a .703 OPS across 27 games played in Triple-A. Perhaps he will impact the Dodgers at some point this season following LA's move on Saturday.

It is worth noting that Dalton Rushing is currently on the big league roster. A top prospect, Rushing features versatility as a catcher and an outfielder. Still, having depth behind Smith and Rushing certainly will not hurt matters.

Every team knows that there is no such thing as too much catching depth.

The Dodgers began a three-game series with the Yankees on Friday night with an impressive 8-5 victory at home. The 2024 World Series rematch is set to continue on Saturday in Game 2 of the three-contest set. First pitch is scheduled for 9:15 PM EST in a matchup that most of the MLB world will be closely monitoring.