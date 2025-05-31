The Los Angeles Dodgers claimed catcher Chuckie Robinson off waivers ahead of Saturday night's game against the New York Yankees, the team announced. In a corresponding move, LA transferred starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow, who is dealing with a shoulder injury, to the 60-day injured list.

The 31-year-old Glasnow is hoping to return within a month or two, but his timeline is fairly uncertain at the moment. The right-handed hurler pitched to a 4.50 ERA across five outings before landing on the IL.

Los Angeles recently made the decision to move on from veteran catcher Austin Barnes. The move to claim Robinson off waivers gives the Dodgers added catching depth behind Will Smith.

The 30-year-old has some MLB experience. He made his big league debut in 2022 with the Cincinnati Reds and played in 25 games. Robinson would not receive any MLB action again until 2024, when he appeared in 26 games with the Chicago White Sox.

Overall, Robinson has slashed .132/.170/.194 with a .364 OPS across 136 total big league appearances.

Article Continues Below
More Los Angeles Dodgers News
Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) celebrates with outfielder Andy Pages (44) after hitting a home run during the sixth inning.
Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani earns high praise from John Smoltz amid pitching hiatusJosh Davis ·
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Blake Snell (7) on the bench against the Atlanta Braves in the ninth inning at Truist Park.
Dodgers’ Blake Snell drops Ken Griffey Jr. ‘all-time’ claimBenjamin Adducchio ·
May 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) runs to second on a RBI double during the sixth inning against the New York Yankees at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images
Freddie Freeman makes concerning injury admissionZachary Draves ·
Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) hits a single against the Los Angeles Angels during the first inning.
Yankees’ Aaron Judge calls out Shohei Ohtani with funny home run reactionJosh Davis ·
Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) pops out during the eighth inning against the New York Yankees at Dodger Stadium.
Shohei Ohtani, Aaron Judge HR brilliance in Yankees vs Dodgers makes MLB historyBenjamin Adducchio ·
Los Angeles Dodgers two-way player Shohei Ohtani (17) is showered in peanuts after hitting a home run during the first inning against the New York Yankees at Dodger Stadium.
Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani dings Max Fried’s ERA with 2nd home runYasmin Edañol ·

So far in 2025, Robinson has hit .272/.315/.388 to go along with a .703 OPS across 27 games played in Triple-A. Perhaps he will impact the Dodgers at some point this season following LA's move on Saturday.

It is worth noting that Dalton Rushing is currently on the big league roster. A top prospect, Rushing features versatility as a catcher and an outfielder. Still, having depth behind Smith and Rushing certainly will not hurt matters.

Every team knows that there is no such thing as too much catching depth.

The Dodgers began a three-game series with the Yankees on Friday night with an impressive 8-5 victory at home. The 2024 World Series rematch is set to continue on Saturday in Game 2 of the three-contest set. First pitch is scheduled for 9:15 PM EST in a matchup that most of the MLB world will be closely monitoring.