Ahead of a clash of first-place teams, the Los Angeles Dodgers made a couple of moves to their catching corps. With starting catcher Will Smith on the IL with a hand contusion, the Dodgers activated his potential long-term replacement, Dalton Rushing, from the injured list. According to the team's official X, formerly Twitter, account, catcher Chuckie Robinson was optioned to the minors.

“The Dodgers have activated catcher Dalton Rushing from the injured list and optioned catcher Chuckie Robinson,” posted the official team account before Tuesday's matchup.

With just two games separating them from the second-place San Diego Padres, the Dodgers could certainly use a win on Tuesday night against the Philadelphia Phillies. Their opponents have already clinched the NL East and a playoff spot. The NL Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers have also locked in their playoff spot. After winning six of their last seven games going into the series, Los Angeles was dealt a 6-5 loss by the visitors on Monday. Despite his activation, Ben Rortvedt will once again make a start behind the dish. Will the Dodgers get back on track with a victory versus Philadelphia?

Dodgers look to clinch another NL West title

Getting Rushing back will hopefully provide a boost to the Dodgers' lineup moving forward. While Smith deals with a hand contusion, the former top prospect will likely take over as LA's number one backstop. With just a couple of weeks left until a probable playoff run, the Dodgers will need all hands on deck. The Phillies' matchup could be a potential postseason preview, which is how Los Angeles should treat the next two games.

Rushing dealt with a right shin contusion, so the IL stint made sense. As a catcher, it would have been tough for him to be behind the plate. Now, the focus is on getting back into the lineup and producing. Rortvedt has proven capable in his short stint as the starter and should be a solid number two behind Rushing. Now, the main question is when Smith will be back in the lineup himself. For a Dodgers squad looking to repeat as World Series champions, the more talent they have, the better a shot they'll have to go back-to-back this October.