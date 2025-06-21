Things got chippy between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres on Thursday night. Both Shohei Ohtani and Fernando Tatis Jr. were hit by pitches that led to both teams getting in a little scuffle during the contest. On Friday, L.A. decided to option the pitcher who hit Tatis in the 5-3 loss.

The Dodgers officially announced that Jack Little is being optioned while Will Klein is being recalled. Little goes back to the minor leagues after making his MLB debut on Thursday evening.

“The Dodgers recalled RHP Will Klein and optioned RHP Jack Little.”

It was a rough outing for the 27-year-old pitcher, as Little finished the game with one strikeout while allowing four hits, a walk, and two earned runs. All that while also hitting Fernando Tatis Jr. with a pitch through two innings of play.

Klein will be taking over Little's spot in the bullpen for now. The last time Klein played in the Majors was in the 2024 season. He played five games with the Kansas City Royals and three with the Athletics. Through 7.1 innings pitched, the 25-year-old pitcher recorded an 11.05 ERA and 2.455 WHIP while totaling seven strikeouts.

The Dodgers are set to take on the Washington Nationals on Friday in what will be the first contest of a three-game series. It's an opportunity for L.A. to continue well after going 3-1 against the Padres. Ohtani is expected to play at DH after being hit by a pitch on Thursday night.

Additionally, Klayton Kershaw will start this one. It's unknown if the Dodgers plan to play Will Klein out of the bullpen. It will likely determine how the game plays out. The match-up is set to begin at 10:10 EST, with the series taking place in Los Angeles.

The Dodgers will be without manager Dave Roberts, as punishment for his ejection on Thursday. He should be back for Friday's game.