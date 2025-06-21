Things got chippy between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres on Thursday night. Both Shohei Ohtani and Fernando Tatis Jr. were hit by pitches that led to both teams getting in a little scuffle during the contest. On Friday, L.A. decided to option the pitcher who hit Tatis in the 5-3 loss.

The Dodgers officially announced that Jack Little is being optioned while Will Klein is being recalled. Little goes back to the minor leagues after making his MLB debut on Thursday evening.

“The Dodgers recalled RHP Will Klein and optioned RHP Jack Little.”

It was a rough outing for the 27-year-old pitcher, as Little finished the game with one strikeout while allowing four hits, a walk, and two earned runs. All that while also hitting Fernando Tatis Jr. with a pitch through two innings of play.

Article Continues Below
More Los Angeles Dodgers News
; San Diego Padres bench coach Brian Esposito (82) looks on as elief pitcher Robert Suarez (75) is ejected from the game after hitting Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) with a pitch in the ninth inning at Dodger Stadium.
Dodgers, Padres get suspensions after scuffleAlex House ·
General view of Blue Heaven on Earth sign in the right field pavilion at Dodger Stadium.
Dodgers reveals plans to help families of immigrantsMatty Breisch ·
May 9, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Roki Sasaki (11) is greeted by Shohei Ohtani as he leaves the game in the fifth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Dodgers make Roki Sasaki move after trade with Red SoxMike Gianakos ·
Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) reacts after he was hit by a pitch in the ninth inning against the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium.
Padres throwing at Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani draws ex-player explanationAlex House ·
Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora (13) walks to the mound during the sixth inning against the New York Mets at Fenway Park.
Red Sox trade pitcher to Dodgers after Rafael Devers dealJoey Mistretta ·
Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts (50) warms up before a game against the New York Mets at Dodger Stadium.
Dodgers’ Mookie Betts has no interest in engaging in hit-by-pitch talksJoey Mistretta ·

Klein will be taking over Little's spot in the bullpen for now. The last time Klein played in the Majors was in the 2024 season. He played five games with the Kansas City Royals and three with the Athletics. Through 7.1 innings pitched, the 25-year-old pitcher recorded an 11.05 ERA and 2.455 WHIP while totaling seven strikeouts.

The Dodgers are set to take on the Washington Nationals on Friday in what will be the first contest of a three-game series. It's an opportunity for L.A. to continue well after going 3-1 against the Padres. Ohtani is expected to play at DH after being hit by a pitch on Thursday night.

Additionally, Klayton Kershaw will start this one. It's unknown if the Dodgers plan to play Will Klein out of the bullpen. It will likely determine how the game plays out. The match-up is set to begin at 10:10 EST, with the series taking place in Los Angeles.

The Dodgers will be without manager Dave Roberts, as punishment for his ejection on Thursday. He should be back for Friday's game.