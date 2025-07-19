After spending months fighting through injury after injury during the first half of the 2025 MLB season, the Los Angeles Dodgers have finally started to turn the corner, with more and more players getting back into action before the trade deadline.

Tyler Glasnow made his much-anticipated return on July 9th against the Brewers and followed it up with an even better performance in his second showing, also against Milwaukee, throwing six innings with just one earned run on the way to another loss.

And soon, LA will have even more positive reinforcement in the form of Max Muncy and Michael Kopech, who both earned positive medical updates from The Athletic's Dabian Ardaya.

“Another positive step today for Max Muncy: he's taking ground balls right now at third base,” Ardaya wrote. “More positive news: it looks like Michael Kopech (right knee surgery) is playing catch right now.”

While Muncy's 2025 campaign hasn't been lights out, as he struggled early on at both the plate and in the field, his absence from the Dodgers' lineup has effectively taken LA's entire offense along with him, with the team struggling to score more than a few runs a game over the month of July. Where fans once wondered if Muncy was long for LA after eight seasons with the team, he now looks like a stalwart for a reason, who could benefit from a bit more pop behind him in left field.

Kopech, too, has been missed by LA, with the relief pitcher turning in some good stuff before landing on IL once more with a knee injury. While he is likely a bit further away from playing than Muncy, a Kopech return later this year will only make the Dodgers' bullpen stronger, especially if he can solidify his game.

With the trade deadline rapidly approaching, it's clear the Dodgers are going to upgrade their roster one way or another heading into the fall. But no matter how Andrew Friedman decides to tackle the open market, bringing back Muncy and Kopech will make LA a better team, too, assuming the latter isn't traded away in a bigger deal.