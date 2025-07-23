The Los Angeles Dodgers enter Tuesday's action having won three of their past 13 games. They caught the Milwaukee Brewers at the wrong time, costing them six losses since July 7. But Shohei Ohtani has been pitching, which has been great for the Dodgers considering their injuries. But for the upcoming series against the Boston Red Sox, Ohtani won't be on the mound.

Ohtani is still building up from Tommy John surgery that knocked him off the mound for the 2024 season. While he still won the MVP and the World Series in his first Dodgers season, he has added another element in 2025.

Ohtani made his sixth start of the season on Monday, throwing three innings to start the game against the Twins. His ERA is 1.50, allowing just two runs in 12 innings. The Dodgers used Dustin May after Ohtani on Monday and plan to start him on Sunday at Fenway, according to DodgersBeat.

The Dodgers head right to Cincinnati for a three-game series against the Reds starting on Monday. Without an off-day between and with Ohtani's pitch limit still not letting him do deep into games, it will be a tough road trip for the bullpen. And the Dodgers need wins, even if they take their current series against the Twins.

The Dodgers maintain a 3.5 game lead in the NL West despite their recent struggles. Ohtani has been solid offensively, with an .854 OPS during the slide. His pitching has been solid as well, but the rest of the club is struggling. Mookie Betts headlines the scuffling Dodgers, as his OPS is below .700.

The Dodgers will be looking for a starter at the MLB trade deadline, especially as Blake Snell and Roki Sasaki deal with injuries. But while they deal with a lack of arms, Ohtani's innings have been key. But he won't go against the Red Sox.

